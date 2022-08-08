Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 62,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 851,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,466,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

