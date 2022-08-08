Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,503 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 26.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 418,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,599 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,675,000 after buying an additional 92,638 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

