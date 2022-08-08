BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09. The firm has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

