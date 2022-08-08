iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lowered by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWB opened at $228.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.