The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $309.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

