Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $241.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.