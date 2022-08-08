Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

