Banco Santander S.A. Has $979,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,004,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,347.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,215.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,308.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $62,238,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.