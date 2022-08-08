CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CSX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 374,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,613,000 after buying an additional 128,436 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 360,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in CSX by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 238,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX opened at $33.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

