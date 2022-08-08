Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $377.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.53 and its 200-day moving average is $387.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

