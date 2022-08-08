Brown Advisory Inc. Has $29.43 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M stock opened at $147.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

