Insider Buying: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Purchases $1,017,280.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Match Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

