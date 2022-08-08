Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,125 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after buying an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after buying an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

