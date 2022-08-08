DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

