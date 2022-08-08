iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,022 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 187,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.