Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $311.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.14 and its 200-day moving average is $308.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

