Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $431.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

