Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.51. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

