Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

