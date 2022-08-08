Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,491 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $477.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.