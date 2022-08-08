Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,130,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $244.36 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

