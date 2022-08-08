Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $118.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

