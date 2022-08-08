Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,144 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 145,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,504,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 172,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

