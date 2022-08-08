Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

NYSE CL opened at $80.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

