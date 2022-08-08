Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

APO opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

