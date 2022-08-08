Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 2,362 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $101.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.35. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.