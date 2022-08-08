Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 3,102 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

