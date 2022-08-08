Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.77 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 608,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,247,000 after buying an additional 199,401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $212.81 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

