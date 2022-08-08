Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,806 shares of company stock valued at $64,821,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Shares of CDNS opened at $186.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a 200 day moving average of $153.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

