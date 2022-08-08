Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 965 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $518,891,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $106.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

