Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,916,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $372.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

