Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 9,120 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,101,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. The company has a market cap of $372.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

