Forsta AP Fonden Sells 16,400 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $20,232,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 528,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $159.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $173.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

