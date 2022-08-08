Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 800 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 461,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WiL LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $80,332,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $104.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $129.42. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

