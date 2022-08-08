Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $829,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after buying an additional 581,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after buying an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

