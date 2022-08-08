Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $462.98 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.21 and its 200-day moving average is $517.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.