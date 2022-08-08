Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $92.56 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

