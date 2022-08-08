Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 802,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

