Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Shares of COF opened at $106.33 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

