Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $251.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

