Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $157.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

