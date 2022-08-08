Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

PH opened at $292.82 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.02. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

