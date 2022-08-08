Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

