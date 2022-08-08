Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $237.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

