Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $341,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 798,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $207,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $126.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

