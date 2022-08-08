Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.



