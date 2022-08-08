Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,300,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ResMed by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE RMD opened at $241.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.93. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.