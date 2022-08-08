Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.



