Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,389 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 47.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.