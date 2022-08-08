Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

